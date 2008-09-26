An Interesting Counter Argument - Why Paulson is Wrong

Why Paulson is Wrong

Robert C. Mc Cormack Professor of Entrepreneurship and Finance

When a profitable company is hit by a very large liability, as was the case in 1985 when

Texaco lost a $12 billion court case against Pennzoil, the solution is not to have the

government buy its assets at inflated prices: the solution is Chapter 11. In Chapter 11,

companies with a solid underlying business generally swap debt for equity: the old equity

holders are wiped out and the old debt claims are transformed into equity claims in the

new entity which continues operating with a new capital structure. Alternatively, the

debtholders can agree to cut down the face value of debt, in exchange for some warrants.

Even before Chapter 11, these procedures were the solutions adopted to deal with the

large railroad bankruptcies at the turn of the twentieth century. So why is this wellestablished

approach not used to solve the financial sectors current problems?

