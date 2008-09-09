My Photo

About Me

Subscribe



  • Powered by FeedBlitz

Syndication



Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Community

My Funnier Blog

Recently Read

About

« First Impressions on Chrome | Main | An Interesting Counter Argument - Why Paulson is Wrong »

September 09, 2008

Hadron Collider Starts in Half an Hour...

Here is the video that says it all

September 09, 2008 |

Comments

yalin

I love it!

Posted by: yalin | September 11, 2008 at 02:14 AM

Coursework Writing

have read many blogs in the net but have never come across such a well written blog. Good work keep it up

Posted by: Coursework Writing | February 13, 2011 at 10:39 PM

The comments to this entry are closed.

Inspiration

Ads

Spottt

  • Spottt
    Spottt

Miscellaneous



  • BlogBurst.com
Blog powered by Typepad
Member since 11/2005

Archives

More...