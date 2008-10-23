My Photo

October 23, 2008

Congratulations Like.com

Congratulations Munjal and the rest of the like.com team on the fundraising!  It is just one more testament to the fantastic product you are building.  As an angel investor, it is a great pleasure to see the team grow, mature and become that great business that it deserves to be.  What a wonderful ride to be a part of.

Ayse

Love the company and use the product. Good investment, no wonder you are VC.

Posted by: Ayse | October 29, 2008 at 09:42 AM

Nursing Essay Services

It’s hard to find knowledgeable people on this topic, but you sound like you know what you’re talking about! Thanks

Posted by: Nursing Essay Services | February 13, 2011 at 10:32 PM

The comments to this entry are closed.

