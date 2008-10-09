My Photo

October 09, 2008

Quote of The Day

"Apparently the Nigerian government has warned its citizens that if they get any
e-mails from Irish/UK/US banks, promising government-backed deposit security
and seeking bank account details, its a scam..."

October 09, 2008

Comments

marty

haha!! this must be the best summary of what the world has turned into!

Posted by: marty | October 24, 2008 at 05:23 AM

Nigerians vs Nigerians

Posted by: Side effects of steroids | February 18, 2010 at 06:03 AM

This is an inspiration to have read this featured article. Often we have this quotes in life that we grow with. This is a way of reminding us about our objective in life. Thanks a lot featuring such great post. More power.

Posted by: Forex Trading Workshop | December 22, 2010 at 09:30 PM

marketingconcept

Nowadays, we must be careful because there are certain scams which appear now and then. Scams are everywhere, when it comes to banking and finance.

Posted by: marketingconcept | October 03, 2011 at 06:46 PM

