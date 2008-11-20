GM Puts Bailout Banner Ads on Yahoo

Yesterday, I saw a GM banner somewhere on Yahoo finance that said how good and necessary the Auto Industry Bailout would be for America. I wish I thought to hit PrntScrn so I could show you the ad.

But do you all see how ridiculous this is?

GM has a problem selling cars, so it uses its marketing spend not to sell more cars but the convince people of the bailout.

Does that behavior, simply show why they got into trouble in the first place?