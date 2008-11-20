My Photo

About Me

Subscribe



  • Powered by FeedBlitz

Syndication



Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Community

My Funnier Blog

Recently Read

About

« Web 2.0 Summit Day One | Main | Happy Thanksgiving »

November 20, 2008

GM Puts Bailout Banner Ads on Yahoo

Yesterday, I saw a GM banner somewhere on Yahoo finance that said how good and necessary the Auto Industry Bailout would be for America.  I wish I thought to hit PrntScrn so I could show you the ad.

But do you all see how ridiculous this is?

GM has a problem selling cars, so it uses its marketing spend not to sell more cars but the convince people of the bailout.

Does that behavior, simply show why they got into trouble in the first place?

November 20, 2008 |

Comments

BATI

exactly, the quote fm mighty Mr. Nouriel Roubini, "profits are privatized, losses are socialized, welcome to the new paradigm and United States of Socialist Republics of America"

Posted by: BATI | November 21, 2008 at 10:10 AM

Baris

Well said. So appropriate here

Posted by: Baris | November 21, 2008 at 12:06 PM

SEOP Inc.

That is really funny. I wish saw that. Anyone with screencaps? LOL!

Posted by: SEOP Inc. | June 17, 2010 at 07:04 PM

bcubs shbs

Thanks for valuable sharing!
(== WWW.BBCTO.COM ===)

Posted by: bcubs shbs | November 25, 2010 at 05:59 AM

Ovulation Microscope

Great find! Hmm so sad you did not hit the PrntScrn button.

Posted by: Ovulation Microscope | December 14, 2010 at 10:48 PM

University Essay

The links you have provided here are really helpful for guys working on seo either freshers or experienced. many thanks for sharing such a valueable information

Posted by: University Essay | February 13, 2011 at 10:19 PM

Corn Flour Mill Manufacturer

Why are you beautiful? It sounds like the asker doubts that beauty is really there. The real dilemma is beauty is in the eye of the beholder. We can project an image of what we think as beauty, and for a man that is a real mindbender, but I know it when I see it. It is more than physical exaggeration of various body parts. There is grace, candor, and giving qualities to beauty. It’s like the tree in the forest bit. Is there a sound, if no one is there to hear it? I never give any thought to my own “beauty”, but it is a part of my life. I am a beauty judge. Everyone I see gets the eye. There is a computer value being tallied up, especially with seeing a woman. It’s God’s gift to men – and I thank Him for that. It may be the basic reason mankind ever pursued mathematics in the first place. When you see it, you want to melt

Posted by: Corn Flour Mill Manufacturer | April 07, 2011 at 12:07 AM

The comments to this entry are closed.

Inspiration

Ads

Spottt

  • Spottt
    Spottt

Miscellaneous



  • BlogBurst.com
Blog powered by Typepad
Member since 11/2005

Archives

More...