GM Puts Bailout Banner Ads on Yahoo

Yesterday, I saw a GM banner somewhere on Yahoo finance that said how good and necessary the Auto Industry Bailout would be for America. I wish I thought to hit PrntScrn so I could show you the ad.
But do you all see how ridiculous this is?
GM has a problem selling cars, so it uses its marketing spend not to sell more cars but the convince people of the bailout.
Does that behavior, simply show why they got into trouble in the first place?
exactly, the quote fm mighty Mr. Nouriel Roubini, "profits are privatized, losses are socialized, welcome to the new paradigm and United States of Socialist Republics of America"
Posted by: BATI | November 21, 2008 at 10:10 AM
Well said. So appropriate here
Posted by: Baris | November 21, 2008 at 12:06 PM
That is really funny. I wish saw that. Anyone with screencaps? LOL!
Posted by: SEOP Inc. | June 17, 2010 at 07:04 PM
Thanks for valuable sharing!
(== WWW.BBCTO.COM ===)
Posted by: bcubs shbs | November 25, 2010 at 05:59 AM
Great find! Hmm so sad you did not hit the PrntScrn button.
Posted by: Ovulation Microscope | December 14, 2010 at 10:48 PM
The links you have provided here are really helpful for guys working on seo either freshers or experienced. many thanks for sharing such a valueable information
Posted by: University Essay | February 13, 2011 at 10:19 PM
Why are you beautiful? It sounds like the asker doubts that beauty is really there. The real dilemma is beauty is in the eye of the beholder. We can project an image of what we think as beauty, and for a man that is a real mindbender, but I know it when I see it. It is more than physical exaggeration of various body parts. There is grace, candor, and giving qualities to beauty. It’s like the tree in the forest bit. Is there a sound, if no one is there to hear it? I never give any thought to my own “beauty”, but it is a part of my life. I am a beauty judge. Everyone I see gets the eye. There is a computer value being tallied up, especially with seeing a woman. It’s God’s gift to men – and I thank Him for that. It may be the basic reason mankind ever pursued mathematics in the first place. When you see it, you want to melt
Posted by: Corn Flour Mill Manufacturer | April 07, 2011 at 12:07 AM