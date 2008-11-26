Now is the time to find something you are thankful for.

Especially now, when the whole world seems to be falling apart.

Stocks are down.

Economy is bad.

Terrorists are still on the loose.

Bankers are still on the loose. Still often wrong. Still never in doubt.

Limited partners want return of capital instead of return on capital.

Nothing seems easy, no breaks.

But you find something to be truly thankful for, you know it is something nobody can take away from you.

And that is important.

Find it and remember it.

Happy thanksgiving.