Web 2.0 Summit Day One

The Web 2.0 Summit started today. If there was one word to describe the overall atmosphere and mood is that it was 'muted.' Despite the new president, the mood lacked the spark and feeling of being part of something big. It was definitely there two years ago. That was then, this is now. We'll see how the rest of it goes.
I heard one good stat. Even though the iPhone is only 5% of the smartphone market, it represents 74% of the mobile web traffic. That's an eye-popping number. Once again proof that if you design something well, like the UI of the web surfing experience, people will use it. Welcome to the design era of technology. AT&T must be very happy with its deal and the data revenues its getting as a result.
Also, Mary Meeker gave her state of the internet presentation. Lots of good data in there. Whou would think that Skype is about to become the world's largest carrier? You can get it here.
It's not just that the iPhone has great UI for web surfing though is it? It seems to me that it's more likely the actual web browser itself. For the first time one feels as if one is actually using a browser instead of some sort of cobbled-together rough simulation of one (such as the horrid Blackberry browser).
Agreed, the browser is great, but so is their ability to make such a small screen usable. Blackberry has a lot to learn from this.
