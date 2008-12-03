If you are right handed, protect your right arm and move your work mouse to your left hand.

If you are left handed, protect your left arm and move your work mouse to your right hand.

I am serious. I did this two years ago, and now at work I use the mouse with my left hand and at home I use the mouse with my right hand. It is so seamless at this point that I don't even think about it. It didn't take long to adjust either, a few days maybe a week at most.

We will be using computers and mice for a long long time, and there aint no better user interface coming any time soon. So don't put all the burden on one of your arms, diversify away your carpal tunnel risks. And that my friends, is better diversification advice than any Jim Cramer has ever given.

Become ambimouseterous.