Government 2.0

I got an email from President Barack Obama this morning. It has all the ingredients of putting government and social media together. There are has links to where I can submit questions, where I can watch videos. Very progressive, very interesting.
My prediction of mywhitehouse.gov is not there, yet. But we are close.
Here is the email
|Baris --
The economic crisis is growing more serious every day, and the time for action has come.
Last week, the House of Representatives passed the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act, which will jumpstart our economy and put more than 3 million people back to work.
I hope to sign the recovery plan into law in the next few weeks. But I need your help to spread the word and build support.
It's not enough for this bill to simply pass Congress. Americans need to know how it will affect their lives -- they need to know that help is on the way and that this administration is investing in economic growth and stability.
Governor Tim Kaine has agreed to record a video outlining the recovery plan and answering questions about what it means for your community. You can submit your questions online and then invite your friends, family, and neighbors to watch the video with you at an Economic Recovery House Meeting.
Join thousands of people across the country by hosting or attending an Economic Recovery House Meeting this weekend.
The stakes are too high to allow partisan politics to get in the way.
That's why I've consulted with Republicans as well as Democrats to put together a plan that will address the crisis we face.
I've also taken steps to ensure an unprecedented level of transparency and accountability. Once it's passed, you will be able to see how every penny in this plan is being spent.
You can help restore confidence in our economy by making sure your friends, family, and neighbors understand how the recovery plan will impact your community.
Sign up to host or attend an Economic Recovery House Meeting and submit your question for the video now:
http://my.barackobama.com/recovery
Our ability to come together as a nation in difficult times has never been more important.
I know I can rely on your spirit and resolve as we lead our country to recovery.
Thank you,
President Barack Obama
P.S. -- If you can't host or attend an Economic Recovery House Meeting, you can still submit your questions for Governor Kaine and then share the video with your friends and family this weekend. Learn more here:
http://my.barackobama.com/recovery
Baris,
You need to update your blog more often. I deleted techcrunch from my homepage and replace it with your RSS.
Now show me the money
Posted by: Guive | February 05, 2009 at 10:17 AM
Guive,
Are you telling me that a half Frenchman of your stature confuses quality with quantity?
But I will make an effort to write more. I am off to Vienna, and then London next week.
Turks sieged Vienna twice in history, let's see if it was worth doing.
Posted by: baris | February 06, 2009 at 09:01 PM
