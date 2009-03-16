My Photo

March 16, 2009

Great Writeup on Twine

One of our up and coming portfolio companies, one I am personally involved in, recently got written up on ReadWriteWeb.  Twine is growing fast, and I am happy it is getting noticed.  The article is a great read on where the web could be going.  I highly recommend. 

P.S. Now you guys know where my "technology prediction #5" came from :-)

baris

Here ist the techcrunch article

http://www.techcrunch.com/2009/05/22/twine-is-taking-off-now-bigger-than-friendfeed/?awesm=tcrn.ch_2Sk&utm_campaign=techcrunch&utm_content=shorturl&utm_medium=tcrn.ch-copypaste&utm_source=direct-tcrn.ch

Posted by: baris | May 22, 2009 at 12:54 PM

The comments to this entry are closed.

