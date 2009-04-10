Inspiration Comes From Anywhere

I recently got this email sent by an office assistant to every employee in her company. I found it inspiring. People like the person behind this email make a difference between something remarkable and something ordinary. Enjoy the weekend & Happy Birthday Oya!
I want to take a moment to acknowledge how abundant we are. Right now, I know many of us are faced with the scarcity in our lives, what we are lacking, what we don’t have, but I am here to tell you, we are not lacking.
Especially in our little world of supplies:
We have enough post-it note pads for our XXX Office, XXX Office, and potential XXX Office for 2 years, including internal and client meetings.
We have enough sharpies for us and the entire building to use for the next 6 months.
We have enough pens to use for both offices combined of XX people and the entire XXXX Building for the rest of the year.
We have enough binder clips for at least 10, 200 person off-site summits.
We have enough paper clips to donate to 50 non-profit organizations in XXXX
We have enough clippies to last us through the year for both offices.
We have enough CD sleeves to hold all of our archive CD’s for the next 5 years.
We have enough Staplers for each employee and 5 off-site summits.
We have enough scissors for an entire pre-school arts and crafts project.
We are abundant.
Please be mindful. In our efforts to be a conscious company, please help us use our supplies and use them wisely.
Some tips:
Before throwing paper into the shred bin with its clippie attached, know that each clippie is shipped to us from Japan and costs close to $1 each.
Before ordering a pack of only blue and green post it notes, understand that each pack comes with 4 colors, and the 2 other colors almost never get used (pink and purple).
Before ordering your favorite pen, look in the MISC. PEN bin, you may find one in there floating around or something similar that will get you through.
Before asking for something brand new, think, can I re-use, re-think, re-cycle?
And always let us know what item you like to use, we can keep that in mind as we work our way through our current supplies.
I am happy to place a special order for you, all I ask is that you take a moment to see what we have in the office, first. I am happy to help you find what it is you need. I am sure we have something here that will work for you, right now.
Thank you in advance for taking a moment to be mindful and conscious.
In abundance,
XXXXX
She sure managed to increase her coworkers' mood.
