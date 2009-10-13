Sad State of The Magazine Business

Just read the news that Bloomberg is buying Business Week see here.

According to the news, Bloomberg is paying $5M in cash plus the severances for 400 people. Lavishly assuming 3 months severance, at $10K/mo, that's another $12M of costs. That's $17M of total costs to Bloomberg.

What do they get in return? The same article suggests that Business Week had a circulation 921,000 readers. So here is the sad fact. Each reader of Business Week is worth less than $20.

That's a very unfortunate number.