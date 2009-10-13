Sad State of The Magazine Business

Just read the news that Bloomberg is buying Business Week see here.
According to the news, Bloomberg is paying $5M in cash plus the severances for 400 people. Lavishly assuming 3 months severance, at $10K/mo, that's another $12M of costs. That's $17M of total costs to Bloomberg.
What do they get in return? The same article suggests that Business Week had a circulation 921,000 readers. So here is the sad fact. Each reader of Business Week is worth less than $20.
That's a very unfortunate number.
This also has to do with the type of engagement and strength of the "contract" print media has with their audience. The switching cost are non-existent...
Posted by: cem sertoglu | October 14, 2009 at 01:43 AM
Posted by: Grow Hair Back | November 22, 2009 at 04:22 AM
Posted by: Buy Anabolic Steroids | February 01, 2010 at 07:02 AM
Posted by: Natural Treatments for Hair Loss | February 03, 2010 at 03:20 PM
Posted by: Term papers | February 09, 2010 at 09:54 PM
Yeah it's a stupid business decision, that's for sure. However, you were a part of Comventures and participated in multiple stupid decisions that eventually got the fund shut down. So I'm not really sure how you feel qualified to point out other people's stupid financial decision when you've done such a bad job yourself.
Seems like the pot calling the kettle black to me.
Posted by: FliegendMouse | March 09, 2010 at 10:07 PM
Posted by: Nursing gowns | July 01, 2010 at 12:39 AM
Posted by: Dissertation help | July 19, 2010 at 10:00 PM
Posted by: Christian Louboutin | July 21, 2010 at 12:18 AM
Posted by: monclerjackets | July 21, 2010 at 12:41 AM
Posted by: vibramfivefingers22 | July 21, 2010 at 12:47 AM
Posted by: microphone | July 21, 2010 at 07:16 PM
Posted by: bcubs shbs | November 25, 2010 at 05:57 AM
Well, this is very unfortunate case for a magazine. This won't make them money if this is the case. Publications must cater a large number of readers so that it can earn. Maybe there is an option for them to make things work. Let us wait what will happen next. But immediate solutions must be taken.
Posted by: all women stalk | December 12, 2010 at 10:49 PM
This is very frustrating. We need to evaluate the kind of material being published and the kind of market we are selling it. Needless to say, it is just a waste of money. Furthermore, there has to be immediate solutions to it. We need to be very careful on the kind of business strategies we are dealing. Maybe it is a lesson learned.
Posted by: virginia web design | December 21, 2010 at 03:21 AM
Posted by: Gaetanomarano | January 20, 2011 at 04:55 AM
Posted by: Generic Viagra | January 31, 2011 at 09:40 PM
Posted by: University Assignments | February 13, 2011 at 09:48 PM
Posted by: Six Sigma Transformation | May 05, 2011 at 08:09 AM
Posted by: Generic Viagra | May 22, 2011 at 10:18 AM
Posted by: lakewood | June 09, 2011 at 02:57 AM
Posted by: Oakley Sunglasses Sale | June 13, 2011 at 07:56 PM
Posted by: ralph lauren outlet | July 14, 2011 at 09:35 PM
Posted by: rosettastone | July 21, 2011 at 12:06 AM
Printing magazines, much like standard transmissions will most likely become a thing of the past, which is unfortunate.
Posted by: Spencer Hale | August 31, 2011 at 03:05 PM