Steve Ballmer said , "The internet was designed for the PC. The Internet was not designed for the iPhone." Let me tell you something, the internet wasn't "designed" for anything. It wasn't designed to handle voice, but it does, it wasn't designed to handle video but it does. The fact is, the Internet was designed to support the "unkown". Oh by the way, when the Internet came about, Windows did not support a TCP/IP stack.